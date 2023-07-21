Barbie the movie has painted the town pink with over 100 Barbie brand collaborations that weren’t just limited to the kid’s section. In this article, we take a look at a few of them.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie is all set to make it to the big screens on July 21. Long before the actual release date, the internet had been taken over by all things pink – all thanks to the marketing minds behind Barbie. From a single pink banner to a global tour and most evidently, more than 100 Barbie brand collaborations, the filmmakers left no stone unturned to market the legacy brand’s latest film.

To connect with a larger set of audience and move beyond Barbie’s usual TG, i.e. kids, the brand joined hands with every category possible. These collaborations saw Airbnb opening their Malibu Ken dream house gates for the fans, a Burger King partnership, and some fashion brands like GAP, Forever 21 and more releasing their very own Barbie line and more.

These are some of the many Barbie brand collaborations that we came across.

Barbie x GAP

Barbie x Hot Topic

Barbie x Forever 21

Barbie x Aldo

Want to the recreate the pink carpet look? Get your pair of Barbiemules and match with bestie Kenzie. https://t.co/yV427r4Exp pic.twitter.com/P6WzLYPwyt — ALDO Shoes (@ALDO_Shoes) July 10, 2023

Barbie x Crocs

Barbie x NYX Professionals

Barbie x Fossil

Barbie x Sonix

Barbie x Dragon Glassware

Barbie x Homesick

Barbie x Prinkberry

Barbie x Krispy Kreme Philippines

Barbie x Burger King Brazil

Pink Burger, do Combo BK Barbie™️ pic.twitter.com/sAUpzTnKfA — Burger King BR 💅💖🎀 (@BurgerKingBR) July 11, 2023

Barbie x Microsoft XBOX x Forza Horizon 5

Barbie x Mattel Hot Wheels

Barbie x Airbnb

Barbie x UNO

Barbie x Bumble

Bumble and @BarbietheMovie are coming together to make sure you have the best date ever!



Head to Bumble to find out how Barbie and Ken are here to help you spread kindness through Compliments now! Don't miss the Barbie Movie only in theaters July 21! 💖 pic.twitter.com/rhYtNQXPTR — Bumble (@bumble) July 12, 2023

Barbie x Pinterest

Barbie x Moon (toothbrush)

