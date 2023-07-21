From Airbnb to Uno, here are some key Barbie collaborations

barbie x brand

Barbie the movie has painted the town pink with over 100 Barbie brand collaborations that weren’t just limited to the kid’s section. In this article, we take a look at a few of them.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie is all set to make it to the big screens on July 21. Long before the actual release date, the internet had been taken over by all things pink – all thanks to the marketing minds behind Barbie. From a single pink banner to a global tour and most evidently, more than 100 Barbie brand collaborations, the filmmakers left no stone unturned to market the legacy brand’s latest film. 

To connect with a larger set of audience and move beyond Barbie’s usual TG, i.e. kids, the brand joined hands with every category possible. These collaborations saw Airbnb opening their Malibu Ken dream house gates for the fans, a Burger King partnership, and some fashion brands like GAP, Forever 21 and more releasing their very own Barbie line and more. 

These are some of the many Barbie brand collaborations that we came across. 

Also Read: Barbie Movie Marketing: How Mattel is reclaiming pink…

Barbie x GAP

Barbie x Hot Topic

Barbie x Forever 21

Barbie x Aldo

Barbie x Crocs

Barbie x NYX Professionals

Barbie x Fossil

Barbie x Sonix

Barbie x Dragon Glassware

Barbie x Homesick

Barbie x Prinkberry

Barbie x Krispy Kreme Philippines

Barbie x Burger King Brazil

Barbie x Microsoft XBOX x Forza Horizon 5

Barbie x Mattel Hot Wheels

Barbie x Airbnb

Barbie x UNO

Barbie x Bumble

Barbie x Pinterest

Barbie x Moon (toothbrush)

If you think we missed out on any of your favourite Barbie brand collaborations, then write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or comment down below.

You may also like:

Spooky brand creatives stop thumbs this Friday the 13th
How Raid movie saw a box office growth from 36.63% to 45.09% with digital marketing
#TopicalSpot: Winter is coming and brands are buzzing
IPL 2020 Closing Ceremony featuring brand creatives
New Year's first long weekend is here & it has sparked a corporate memefest
Brand creatives share the urge to be desi

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

being named after trend

Chandrayaan 3 brand creatives

threads

Back to school

TUDUM

Father's day 2023

Apple Vision pro

World Environment Day campaigns