From Airbnb to Uno, here are some key Barbie collaborations
Barbie the movie has painted the town pink with over 100 Barbie brand collaborations that weren’t just limited to the kid’s section. In this article, we take a look at a few of them.
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie is all set to make it to the big screens on July 21. Long before the actual release date, the internet had been taken over by all things pink – all thanks to the marketing minds behind Barbie. From a single pink banner to a global tour and most evidently, more than 100 Barbie brand collaborations, the filmmakers left no stone unturned to market the legacy brand’s latest film.
To connect with a larger set of audience and move beyond Barbie’s usual TG, i.e. kids, the brand joined hands with every category possible. These collaborations saw Airbnb opening their Malibu Ken dream house gates for the fans, a Burger King partnership, and some fashion brands like GAP, Forever 21 and more releasing their very own Barbie line and more.
These are some of the many Barbie brand collaborations that we came across.
Barbie x GAP
Barbie x Hot Topic
Barbie x Forever 21
Barbie x Aldo
Barbie x Crocs
Barbie x NYX Professionals
Barbie x Fossil
Barbie x Sonix
Barbie x Dragon Glassware
Barbie x Homesick
Barbie x Prinkberry
Barbie x Krispy Kreme Philippines
Barbie x Burger King Brazil
Pink Burger, do Combo BK Barbie™️ pic.twitter.com/sAUpzTnKfA— Burger King BR 💅💖🎀 (@BurgerKingBR) July 11, 2023
Barbie x Microsoft XBOX x Forza Horizon 5
Barbie x Mattel Hot Wheels
Barbie x Airbnb
Barbie x UNO
Barbie x Bumble
Bumble and @BarbietheMovie are coming together to make sure you have the best date ever!— Bumble (@bumble) July 12, 2023
Head to Bumble to find out how Barbie and Ken are here to help you spread kindness through Compliments now! Don't miss the Barbie Movie only in theaters July 21! 💖 pic.twitter.com/rhYtNQXPTR
Barbie x Pinterest
Barbie x Moon (toothbrush)
