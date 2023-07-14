Amazon shares stories of love and dreams ahead of Prime Day

Amazon calls for customers’ experiences and stories through their new campaign #AmazonGotMyBack ahead of Prime Day to showcase the convenience it offers.

Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon India has announced the third edition of its campaign, #AmazonGotMyBack with a brand film to showcase the convenience it offers to customers across India. #AmazonGotMyBack is a campaign that calls for customers’ unique experiences of how Amazon’s reach, combined with on-time and reliable deliveries have helped them in a time of need.

The campaign focuses on situations where customers needed something urgently or at a remote location and Amazon got their back with its on-time delivery and widespread reach. The campaign film shares the stories of two protagonists – Rajan, a café owner from Manali and Sonia Kotak, a mom influencer who are both Amazon customers. The film simultaneously highlights the real challenges both individuals faced initially and how Amazon got their back when they needed it the most.

The digital film shows Rajan, owner of Dylan’s Café in Manali, delving into how he was discouraged by people when he decided to open a café in Manali. While, Sonia Kotak, a mom influencer who extensively travels with her daughter, Raahat, was asked by people how she would arrange thing that her daughter needs while travelling. The film further shows that while Rajan faced certain challenges for a few years, he was able to source the finest coffee variants and other ingredients for his café, from across the country through Amazon.

Talking about the third edition of the #AmazonGotMyBack campaign, Karuna Shankar Pande, Director, Amazon Logistics, India says, “At Amazon, we constantly strive to make the delivery experience convenient for our customers through our unparalleled reach in the hinterlands of the country with reliable and on-time deliveries. #AmazonGotMyBack campaign gives all of us, especially our associates who work behind the scenes across operations network, an opportunity to see real and unique experiences of our customers.”

Comments