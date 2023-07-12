Carlsberg Group announces iProspect as their new media agency

The agency will drive the company’s advertising and marketing campaigns across all markets.

The Carlsberg Group has announced that iProspect has been appointed as its new agency, responsible for driving the company’s advertising and marketing campaigns across all markets.

Following an extensive evaluation process, iProspect was shortlisted due to its strategic capabilities, creative thinking, innovative and data-driven approach to media planning.

The transition process is already underway, and starting from January 2024, iProspect will assume full responsibility for all media planning and buying duties for Carlsberg Group as its media agency of record.

“We are thrilled to have selected iProspect as our global media partner,” says Søren Brinck, Chief Commercial Officer at Carlsberg Group. “Their comprehensive, creative, and innovative approach, combined with their range of cutting-edge tools and strategies, convinced us that they are the ideal choice to drive our marketing and our brands’ to new heights. We are eager to collaborate closely with iProspect and leverage their expertise to achieve our objectives.”

“We would like to extend our appreciation to our incumbent agency, Initiative, for their exceptional partnership throughout the years. We also thank all the participating agencies for their valuable contributions during the pitch process,” Søren Brinck adds.

With iProspect’s support, Carlsberg aims to establish an integrated media strategy and execute impactful campaigns that resonate with consumers, ensuring its brands remain relevant and influential across all the Groups markets.

“Sometimes things just feel right and ‘click’. For us, this was an immediate reaction from our entire international team, across all markets, when we started this pitch process with Carlsberg and, we understood straightaway what needed to be done. With a shared passion for the brands and their success, an ambition to create new opportunities to create meaningful connections with the consumer and a cultural connection that united us, we felt the spirit of partnership throughout. We can’t wait to get started and work together to create some of the best media work in the industry.” Comments Amanda Morrissey, Global Client & Brand President, iProspect.

Vinod Thadani, Chief Digital Growth Officer, Media, dentsu India & CEO, iProspect India further adds, “We are proud to have the Carlsberg Group as a client. The strategies presented are deeply rooted in the agency’s vision blended with a future-centric approach. We are excited to produce some fantastic innovation-led, tech-enabled media campaigns that will provide a huge thrust to the brand to reach its business objectives. Congratulations to the entire team for their tireless work on the pitch.”

