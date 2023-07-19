To reach their audience, Zepto’s UGC campaign combined two everyday regular basics — Music and Groceries and created a combined impression of 1 million. This Case Study gives the details of the campaign.

To make the waiting period for their delivery musical, Zepto used World Music Day and invited consumers to participate in User-Generated Content. With Zepto’s UGC campaign, the brand saw an opportunity to interact with its shoppers in a musical and relatable way. This case study explores how the brand made it possible.

Category Introduction

The supply chain disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic led to the emergence of a q-commerce, a unique business model where the delivery of goods and services is done within 10-30 minutes of ordering.

The quick commerce sector in India currently has a market size of $700 million and is likely to grow 8 times to reach a $5.5 billion market value by 2025. The addressable market of this industry is projected to be around $60 billion.

Brand Introduction

Zepto is a grocery delivery app with over 5000 products from 20+ categories ranging from fruits & vegetables to gadgets, makeup products, and more that delivers all your needs in just 10 minutes.

In terms of social media, Zepto focuses on creating content that can be share-worthy and relatable.

Summary

On this World Music Day, Zepto wanted to make the waiting period for groceries musical. Zepto offers delivery in 10 minutes. World Music Day was a great opportunity to delight the customers who check on their orders. Zepto put out a playlist banner on the order tracking page to delight its users with its 10-minute playlist that they can listen to while they wait for their delivery to happen.

Objective

How do you make the waiting period fun? Zepto saw World Music Day as an opportunity to interact with its shoppers. They could either enjoy the playlist created by Zepto or other artists and brands or simply create one of their own. The objective was to get the maximum number of users to create and share their own 10-minute playlist.

Brief

The brief was simple; keep the campaign, execution, and the push around it so fun that people actually want to interact with it and create something of their own to actually be a part of the campaign.

Creative Idea

The campaign started with Zepto dropping their version of the 10-minute playlist.

If you see the playlist closely, you’ll see the individual song names when read together reads as ‘Reaching You In 10 Minutes’. Additionally, the playtime for these songs was 10 minutes as well.

Challenges

Not all playlists were 10 minutes long. But, that wasn’t a big issue as people really started enjoying making their own 10-minute playlists.

Execution

Before taking the campaign live on Instagram, Zepto updated the 10-minute playlist on the app. All users who placed the order on the app were able to see the banner and go to the playlist directly.

First, Zepto took their story live with the playlist screenshot and activated “add yours” feature from Instagram itself. Later, all the artists, brands and users started using the feature and shared their 10-minute playlists.

Soon, brands also chimed in and participated in the campaign. Some of this user-generated content was similar to that of Zepto’s — when read together, made a proper sentence. Brands aligned their playlists with their theme and characteristics. Paperboat’s playlist read ‘Woh Kagaz ki kashti Woh Baarish ka paani‘. ‘Unibic Cookies’ made a playlist that read ‘Perfect cookie crumble.’

Along with brands, celebrities participated in the campaign. Artists like Munawar, Anuv Jain, OAFF, Kayan and many others made their own rendition of a 10-minute playlist. For many, it was a collection of their own discography, while others made a compilation of their favourite songs.

Following their favourite artists, many fans and users participated and shared their 10-minute playlists as well.

Results

More than 1500 public accounts and over 750 private accounts shared their 10-minute playlists on World Music Day. All of this was user-generated content on World Music Day. Total impressions of this whole activity were over 1 million.

A lot of upcoming artists jumped in on the trend sharing some of their playlists with their songs. Zepto was seen promoting this pool of young artists as well like Dev Music, Kriti B, and many more.

Talking about this campaign, Anant Rastogi, Associate Director – Brand Marketing commented “Like groceries, music too is a massive part of our consumers’ everyday lives- there’s always a list, always a few favourites. World Music Day was a unique opportunity to bring the two together and expand the conversation of our 10-Min promise beyond groceries. Having artists and brands join us was the cherry on the cake!”

Comments