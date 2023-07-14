Brands fire up creatives for Chandrayaan 3

On July 14, Chandrayaan 3 brand creatives are celebrating India’s great feat. There’s a wave of enthusiasm and motivation in the brandverse as they jump on the moment, here’s a few that we came across.

Chandrayaan 3, India’s highly anticipated lunar mission, has ignited a sense of pride and curiosity among people around the world. As the mission gains momentum, brands have eagerly joined the conversation, leveraging social media platforms to express their support and enthusiasm.

Brands have taken to social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to express their excitement about Chandrayaan 3. The ones known for their wit and engagement have shared humorous memes and clever wordplay. These light-hearted and relatable posts have successfully captured the attention of social media users, generating a buzz.

Here’s a look at some of the posts…

Spotify

All of our playlists after the Chandrayaan 3 launch 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZB9KxotQtr — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) July 14, 2023

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy

Chandrayaan 3 is out for delivery 🚀🌑 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 14, 2023

Tinder

Zomato

sending dahi cheeni to @isro for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 ❤️ — zomato (@zomato) July 14, 2023

Myntra

has someone put kala teeka on chandrayaan 3 yet or do i have to? pic.twitter.com/EqFm9VvaT0 — Myntra (@myntra) July 14, 2023

YouTube

us when Chandrayaan 3 takes off 🚀 pic.twitter.com/HPu5Ii7Jw9 — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) July 14, 2023

Kellogg’s

HSBC

Jio Saavn

McDonald’s

Swiggy Dineout

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Sony LIV

Oral-B

If you feel we have missed out on any of your favorite Chandrayaan 3 brand creatives, let us know in the comments below or write to us at content@socialsamosa.com.

Comments