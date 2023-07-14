Brands fire up creatives for Chandrayaan 3

Chandrayaan 3 brand creatives

On July 14, Chandrayaan 3 brand creatives are celebrating India’s great feat. There’s a wave of enthusiasm and motivation in the brandverse as they jump on the moment, here’s a few that we came across.

Chandrayaan 3, India’s highly anticipated lunar mission, has ignited a sense of pride and curiosity among people around the world. As the mission gains momentum, brands have eagerly joined the conversation, leveraging social media platforms to express their support and enthusiasm.

Brands have taken to social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to express their excitement about Chandrayaan 3. The ones known for their wit and engagement have shared humorous memes and clever wordplay. These light-hearted and relatable posts have successfully captured the attention of social media users, generating a buzz.

Here’s a look at some of the posts…

Spotify

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy

Tinder

Zomato

Myntra

YouTube

Kellogg’s

HSBC

Jio Saavn

McDonald’s

Also Read: Quick Style on bringing authenticity & creativity to brand collaborations

Swiggy Dineout

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Sony LIV

Oral-B

If you feel we have missed out on any of your favorite Chandrayaan 3 brand creatives, let us know in the comments below or write to us at content@socialsamosa.com.

You may also like:

#TopicalSpot: Cultural Impact brand posts have come in knocking
#TopicalSpot: Brands kick-off the #BottleCapChallenge
Topical Spot: Prepared to predict?
#TopicalSpot: Brands getting pulled in the Black Hole
Diwali campaigns that made a dhamaka in 2022
#TagIcons Brands use Instagram to reflect human behavior in this new trend

Comments

Pranali Tawte
After spending almost a decade waiting for the letter of acceptance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, she settled on being a wizard at writing. When she is not working, you will find her eating, shopping, or petting dogs. She will resurrect from the dead for donuts, dark chocolates, and a good cup of Americano. Michael Scott once said, "Sometimes I’ll start a sentence, and I don’t even know where it’s going. I just hope I find it along the way.” and it pretty much sums up her career!

SIMILAR ARTICLES

threads

Back to school

TUDUM

Father's day 2023

Apple Vision pro

World Environment Day campaigns

AI campaigns

MS Dhoni IPL finals