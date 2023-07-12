Flipkart Seller Hub appoints Vector Brand Solutions as AOR

Vector Brand Solutions wins the AOR mandate for Flipkart Seller Hub; the agency will work towards enhancing seller experience and driving growth opportunities for sellers across India.

Part of Mumbai-based Quotient Ventures, Vector Brand Solutions has won the mandate for Flipkart Seller Hub (FSH).

Flipkart Seller Hub (FSH) serves as an interface connecting vendors, suppliers, and sellers to sell their services and products on the Flipkart marketplace, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace. Full-funnel consultancy Vector Brand Solutions will be partnering them with the objective of enhancing the seller experience and driving growth opportunities for sellers across India.

Commenting on the partnership, Anurag Nair, Senior Director, Flipkart, said, “The e-commerce industry is constantly evolving. At Flipkart, we are committed to ensuring the best products, services, and policies to drive growth opportunities for sellers across India. The partnership with Vector Brand Solutions is a testament towards our efforts towards enhancing the experience for the seller community as also building affinity and love amongst our customer base.”

Paul Dueman, Chief Business Officer, Vector Brand Solutions, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Flipkart Seller Hub as their full-funnel agency. I am confident that with our expertise and passion, coupled with Flipkart Seller Hub’s innovative products and ‘business with a personal touch’ approach, we will jointly pave the way for outstanding success in the market.”

