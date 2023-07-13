Google adds Indian regional languages and more to Bard

Google announces that Bard is now available in more regions such as Brazil and Europe and now it understands prompts in 40 more Indian regional languages.

Google’s AI Chatbot, Bard which launched in March 2023, announced new features and expansion. It’s now available in new places and new languages.

Interact with Bard in new places and languages

Bard is available in over 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish and is also now accessible in more places, including Brazil and across Europe.

Get more customized responses

New updates:

Listen to responses: Sometimes hearing something out loud can help you approach your idea in a different way. That’s why, users can now listen to Bard’s responses. This is especially helpful if you want to hear the correct pronunciation of a word or listen to a poem or script. Users can enter a prompt and select the sound icon to hear Bard’s answers.

Pin and rename conversations: The platform has now added new ways to pin and rename your conversations with Bard. Now when users start a conversation, they will see options to pin, rename and pick up recent conversations in the sidebar. For example, if you ask Bard to help you compare outdoor sports for the summer, you can revisit the tips later.

Export code to more places: The new feature allows users to export Python code to Replit, in addition to Google Colab.

Share responses with friends: Users can share part or all of their Bard chat with their network. With shareable links, they can share their ideas and creations with others.

Use images in prompts: Images are a big part of how we put our imaginations to work. Google has brought the capabilities of Google Lens into Bard. This feature is now live in English, and we'll expand to new languages soon.

