‘Imagine being named after…’ trend takes over the socioverse

being named after trend

The new ‘being named after’ is the latest moment marketing trend. From Swiggy to HDFC Bank, brands have combined humour and creativity to poke fun at the similarities between their products and pop culture references.

What does Shimla, the city and capsicum have in common? Nothing much really, just their names (capsicum is called shimla in Hindi). Brands are drawing parallels between their products and pop culture references, poking fun at the similarities. This latest trend is called ‘Imagine being named after…’ It has seen a domino effect on the internet, where many brands have hopped on to board the bandwagon.

The scope of similarities for these names knows no bounds. It could be anything—from a fictional character, a food delivery app, or even a popular tourist hill station.

Here’s a look at some of the posts…

Swiggy

Blinkit

Swiggy Instamart

Zomato

Tinder

Subway

Jeevansathi

Also Read: Understanding the importance of employer branding with Havas People

boAt

Myntra

HDFC Bank

Google

SUGAR

Netflix

If you feel we have missed out on any of the brand creatives, let us know in the comments below or write to us at content@socialsamosa.com.

You may also like:

The curious case of Monolith brand creatives
Consumers scratch their heads as Union Budget 2023 rolls out; brands share creatives
Vocal for Local: Brand creatives edition
#SocialThrowback2020: Topical Moments that kept trends alive through memes
#TopicalSpot: #RahulBoseMoment gives brands lot to talk about
Farewell MDH Daddu, thank you for your legacy

Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Chandrayaan 3 brand creatives

threads

Back to school

TUDUM

Father's day 2023

Apple Vision pro

World Environment Day campaigns

AI campaigns