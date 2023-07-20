‘Imagine being named after…’ trend takes over the socioverse

The new ‘being named after’ is the latest moment marketing trend. From Swiggy to HDFC Bank, brands have combined humour and creativity to poke fun at the similarities between their products and pop culture references.

What does Shimla, the city and capsicum have in common? Nothing much really, just their names (capsicum is called shimla in Hindi). Brands are drawing parallels between their products and pop culture references, poking fun at the similarities. This latest trend is called ‘Imagine being named after…’ It has seen a domino effect on the internet, where many brands have hopped on to board the bandwagon.

The scope of similarities for these names knows no bounds. It could be anything—from a fictional character, a food delivery app, or even a popular tourist hill station.

Here’s a look at some of the posts…

Swiggy

imagine being named after bhujiya pic.twitter.com/ISOcwf6XPh — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 15, 2023

Blinkit

Imagine being named after a vegetable 🫑 pic.twitter.com/BNiLpYxLyc — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) July 17, 2023

Swiggy Instamart

Imagine being named after a vegetable pic.twitter.com/IhiAOLXDJT — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 16, 2023

Zomato

imagine being named after a food delivery app pic.twitter.com/COsd4aZPtT — zomato (@zomato) July 17, 2023

Tinder

imagine being named after a stage in a relationship pic.twitter.com/jhvSLiyeq1 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) July 16, 2023

Subway

imagine being named after a food chain 👀 pic.twitter.com/4DbdIPBxxB — Subway India (@SubwayIndia) July 16, 2023

Jeevansathi

Imagine being named after a Matrimony app. pic.twitter.com/j9aawLBxof — Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) July 17, 2023

boAt

imagine being named after a speaker pic.twitter.com/AIu8ph6wUP — boAt (@RockWithboAt) July 16, 2023

Myntra

Imagine being named after a brand pic.twitter.com/5tsbUQ1bY1 — Myntra (@myntra) July 16, 2023

HDFC Bank

Imagine being named after a generation pic.twitter.com/RViwmfUdgI — HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) July 18, 2023

Google

Imagine being named after a Google product 👀 pic.twitter.com/eTm20pQgN7 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 18, 2023

SUGAR

Imagine being named after a beauty brand pic.twitter.com/TYm8wJftI5 — SUGAR Cosmetics (@trySUGAR) July 17, 2023

Netflix

Imagine being named after an elevator. pic.twitter.com/BG1W9mwvi2 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 18, 2023

