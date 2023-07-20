‘Imagine being named after…’ trend takes over the socioverse
The new ‘being named after’ is the latest moment marketing trend. From Swiggy to HDFC Bank, brands have combined humour and creativity to poke fun at the similarities between their products and pop culture references.
What does Shimla, the city and capsicum have in common? Nothing much really, just their names (capsicum is called shimla in Hindi). Brands are drawing parallels between their products and pop culture references, poking fun at the similarities. This latest trend is called ‘Imagine being named after…’ It has seen a domino effect on the internet, where many brands have hopped on to board the bandwagon.
The scope of similarities for these names knows no bounds. It could be anything—from a fictional character, a food delivery app, or even a popular tourist hill station.
Here’s a look at some of the posts…
Swiggy
imagine being named after bhujiya pic.twitter.com/ISOcwf6XPh— Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 15, 2023
Blinkit
Imagine being named after a vegetable 🫑 pic.twitter.com/BNiLpYxLyc— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) July 17, 2023
Swiggy Instamart
Imagine being named after a vegetable pic.twitter.com/IhiAOLXDJT— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 16, 2023
Zomato
imagine being named after a food delivery app pic.twitter.com/COsd4aZPtT— zomato (@zomato) July 17, 2023
Tinder
imagine being named after a stage in a relationship pic.twitter.com/jhvSLiyeq1— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) July 16, 2023
Subway
imagine being named after a food chain 👀 pic.twitter.com/4DbdIPBxxB— Subway India (@SubwayIndia) July 16, 2023
Jeevansathi
Imagine being named after a Matrimony app. pic.twitter.com/j9aawLBxof— Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) July 17, 2023
boAt
imagine being named after a speaker pic.twitter.com/AIu8ph6wUP— boAt (@RockWithboAt) July 16, 2023
Myntra
Imagine being named after a brand pic.twitter.com/5tsbUQ1bY1— Myntra (@myntra) July 16, 2023
HDFC Bank
Imagine being named after a generation pic.twitter.com/RViwmfUdgI— HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) July 18, 2023
Imagine being named after a Google product 👀 pic.twitter.com/eTm20pQgN7— Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 18, 2023
SUGAR
Imagine being named after a beauty brand pic.twitter.com/TYm8wJftI5— SUGAR Cosmetics (@trySUGAR) July 17, 2023
Netflix
Imagine being named after an elevator. pic.twitter.com/BG1W9mwvi2— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 18, 2023
