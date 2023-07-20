Langoor Digital wins Roombr’s digital media mandate

Langoor Digital will support Roombr’s digital strategy and market creation including their web presence and go-to-market aspirations.

Roombr has onboarded Langoor Digital, part of LS group to help them take their product and solutions to market. Together, they are looking at bringing innovations to videoconferencing and collaboration, turning any wall into an interactive computing screen.

As a part of their strategic collaboration with Roombr, Langoor will be first creating Roombr’s digital footprint through a strong brand narrative and identity. Langoor will also be supporting Roombr’s digital strategy and market creation including their web presence and go-to-market aspirations. Harnessing the power of multiple digital strategies, Langoor will be helping Roombr engage decision-makers in educational organizations across the country, further bolstering the product’s prowess.

“Partnering with Langoor is a pivotal step in Roombr’s journey to redefine interactive computing,” said Satisha Naraharimurthy, CEO of Roombr. “Their deep understanding of digital marketing, coupled with their ability to create visually stunning websites, perfectly aligns with our vision. Together, we will propel Roombr’s Wall top Computer to new heights and transform the way people collaborate globally.”

“Langoor is thrilled to partner with Roombr and be part of the revolution in interactive computing,” said Venu, CEO of Langoor Digital. “With Roombr’s game-changing technology and our digital strategies, we are poised to reshape the landscape of videoconferencing and collaboration. Together, we will bring Roombr’s innovative Wall top Computer to the world, enabling individuals and teams to connect and collaborate seamlessly.”

Comments