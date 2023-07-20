Lowe Lintas launches digital creative unit, Lowe Lintas DX

The digital creative unit will offer advanced strategic and creative services for long-term brand building on digital and social and will leverage strategic support from Meta in India for developing campaigns.

Entering the landscape of digital brand building, Lowe Lintas has announced the launch of Lowe Lintas DX, a digital creative unit, offering advanced strategic and creative services specifically designed for long-term brand-building in the digital spheres.

The vision is to augment digital strategies and solutions by harnessing the power of ideas to craft distinctive and impactful campaigns. The aim is to lead the way in pivoting the digital realm, where the convergence of creativity and innovation redefines the future of brands.

Working with brands, offering creative services, digital tech production, and valuable insights on digital consumers, the team will leverage strategic support from Meta in India to create thought leadership resources for developing campaigns.

The collaboration marks the first for MullenLowe Global internationally and will entail Lowe Lintas and Meta experts to support brand-building programs, Reels, and creative best practices. With Meta in India, the team will also be able to work with Instagram and Facebook creators and Meta’s AR and VR partners.

This strategic support will empower Lowe Lintas DX to navigate the evolving marketing dynamics, harness the power of digital, social media, and commerce, and cultivate profound and unique brand experiences at every stage of customer engagement.

Said Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India, “With digital emerging as one the biggest advertising mediums in the country, there is a strong need to create new standards of brand building and advertising on digital platforms. Lowe Lintas DX has the potential to become an industry-leading hub of excellence, delivering strong business outcomes for brands that work with both Lowe Lintas and Meta. I am excited to deepen our support with MullenLowe Lintas Group and look forward to some path-breaking work with the team.”

Subbu, Group CEO of MullenLowe Lintas Group & Chief Strategy Officer – APAC, MullenLowe Global, expressed, “Lowe Lintas DX, a game-changing offering from Lowe Lintas, strategically supported by Meta, is a living system for building brands in a futuristic way. In a rapidly accelerating digital-led marketplace that is characterised by data-driven technologies, our collaboration will explore constantly deepening experiences and smart growth ideas for brands that go far beyond the traditional methods giving businesses unceasing velocity and a competitive leg up. With this collaborative advantage, we are very confident it will enhance learning and possibilities, creating value for everyone in the play – the consumers, our brands, clients, Meta, and us.”

