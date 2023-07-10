Mamaearth onboards Havas Worldwide India as its Agency on Record

Havas Worldwide India will be responsible for creating cornerstone campaigns for the brand, including ATL, BTL, and digital.

Mamaearth has named Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas India, as its agency on record (AOR), following a multi-agency pitch. The scope of the mandate will include creating cornerstone campaigns for the brand, including ATL, BTL, and Digital.

Speaking of the association, Anuja Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer at Honasa Consumer Ltd, said, “Mamaearth is a brand built on millennial beliefs and choices. In a short period of 6 years, the brand has emerged as an innovative and disruptive new-age beauty and personal care brand. We believe that in our next wave of growth, it would be imperative to further drive scale by exploring and disrupting different categories across cohorts, geographies, and channels. In this endeavour of driving growth anchored on brand love, we are stoked to welcome Havas Worldwide India (the creative arm of Havas India) as our creative agency partner. The team at Havas has the advantaged mix of strong planning and creative credentials and experience in servicing legacy and new-age brands. Havas Worldwide India’s appointment comes at the back of an exciting and rigorous creative pitch process. The agency has demonstrated a strong understanding of fundamental consumer insights and an appreciation of the pivotal shifts in consumer beliefs coupled with a compelling storytelling ability.”

Jaibeer Ahmad, Managing Partner, North, Havas Worldwide India, added, “In a world where the beauty industry is under constant scrutiny and the pressure to constantly evolve at a rapid pace, Mamaearth is a clutter-breaking brand. Their dedication to developing innovative solutions and pushing boundaries aligns well with our creative vision. We are excited to work with a forward-thinking brand like Mamaearth, where we will effectively leverage our knowledge and passion to enhance their message and engage their audience in a meaningful way. We look forward to partnering with them on their growth journey and collaborating to shape a compelling brand presence in the hearts of consumers.

