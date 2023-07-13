Mindshare appoints Snehi Jha as Head of Mindshare Fulcrum

In her new role, Snehi Jha will report directly to the CEO of Mindshare South Asia, Amin Lakhani.

Mindshare has announced the appointment of Snehi Jha as the Head of Mindshare Fulcrum, South Asia. With her extensive experience in strategic marketing, digital transformation, and brand development across diverse industries, Snehi is poised to lead Mindshare Fulcrum into a new era of ‘Good Growth’.

Snehi brings with her over 22 years of proven expertise in product development, digital transformation, and brand development. Her comprehensive experience spans various industries, including media, finance, and FMCG. Snehi’s career began at Mindshare Fulcrum in 2002, where she spearheaded strategic media planning for the Skin Care and Oral Care sectors. Her return to Mindshare marks a homecoming as she re-joins the organization to drive strategic initiatives and further strengthen the agency’s position as a market leader.

Most recently, Snehi was a part of the Meta India Leadership team. During her tenure, which began in 2013, Snehi played a pivotal role in developing and executing the sales strategy for the Indian market. She led efforts in ad product monetization growth, product development, and client solutions. As the Product Growth Head for Meta’s Ads Portfolio and WhatsApp, Snehi was responsible for driving product growth strategy and development of WhatsApp Business Solutions across APAC. Prior to her time at Meta, she held marketing leadership roles at ICICI Prudential AMC and HSBC Bank.

Commenting on the appointment, Amin Lakhani, CEO – South Asia Mindshare, said, “I am delighted to welcome Snehi as Head of Mindshare Fulcrum. Snehi’s vast experience and exposure to Platforms, Brand and Media make her the ideal leader. I am confident in her deep industry knowledge and her passion for innovation and DEI which will undoubtedly accelerate good growth and deliver exceptional value to our esteemed client Unilever.”

Snehi Jha, Head of Mindshare Fulcrum – South Asia expressed her excitement about returning to Mindshare, stating, “I am thrilled to re-join Mindshare, a company that has always been close to my heart. I look forward to working with the talented team at Mindshare Fulcrum and leveraging our collective expertise to deliver outstanding results for Unilever. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and create meaningful connections in an ever-evolving media landscape.”

In her new role, Snehi will report directly to the CEO of Mindshare South Asia, Amin Lakhani, based out of the Mumbai office.

