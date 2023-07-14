MyMuse co-founders on addressing sexual taboos through conversations

Social Samosa talks to the founders of MyMuse and takes a stroll through the brand’s social media to understand how they are breaking taboos and normalising pleasure through conversations.

A country that gave the world the knowledge of Kamasutra is also the country that stays clear of any public conversation about the sexual wellness of consenting adults.

However, that hasn’t stopped the sexual wellness category from growing. In India, the sexual wellness category was valued at $1,153.5 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $2,095.4 million by 2030.

With more exposure to pop culture, the surge in awareness, and the audience’s understanding of intimacy on a deeper level, the sector has seen a shift.

MyMuse, a young brand, is bridging the communication gap through their products and marketing strategy. According to them, MyMuse is India’s first bedroom essentials brand that offers products to make intimacy approachable and fun.

The D2C brand reminds their consumers that they are a pal, not the enemy, that can augment and enhance their intimate life and relationships. The objective behind their marketing strategy is to normalise pleasure by using social media actively.

Anushka Gupta and Sahil Gupta, Co-founders of MyMuse walk us through the many challenges that the sexual wellness industry faces, and how humour and relatability in marketing can be used to address stigma.

Sex Education

To increase awareness in a country, that world’s most populated but shies away from talking about sex, MyMuse uses its social media to openly discuss sexual wellness and pleasure.

From using inclusive language to talking about topics like queefing and finding the g-spot, the brand intends to create a safe space for their audience to get their queries answered. Their content, therefore, revolves around informing the audience, busting myths, and guiding them through the human anatomy.

Anushka Gupta

On the tone taken in marketing, Anushka Gupta, Co-founder, MyMuse said, “Our theme is to make our content fun and approachable while remaining culturally sensitive. We want to be that friend who you to go for honest advice about intimacy without any judgment.”

Learning from the influencers

With the emergence of sexual content creators, MyMuse has embraced influencer marketing to talk about taboos. They partner with relevant content creators across genres that increase credibility for the brand and encourage conversations among the audience about pleasure and sexual wellness.

“It doesn’t matter what type of “category” the influencer falls under – if they’re talented and creating amazing work – we want to collaborate,” said Anushka Gupta.

Following a similar pattern, the influencer content is often witty, cheeky and relatable.

Apart from having a presence on Instagram, the brand has built a community on their LinkedIn and Reddit pages as well.

The brand uses their LinkedIn page to give insight on the brains behind the business, continuing their quirky theme.

There’s a reason why the brand has taken a humorous approach in their marketing, across mediums.

Sahil Gupta

“Using quirk and playfulness is a great way to get people at ease before showcasing the product. If we can get our audience to laugh at a relatable experience – we can make even a ‘taboo topic’ acceptable and fun,” shared Sahil Gupta, Co-founder, MyMuse.

The brand’s Reddit page is comparatively on a smaller scale and only gets engagement from a specific number of audience.

While MyMuse’s Reddit community is still growing, they engage with their audience by using pop-culture references, polls and talking about experiences.

Content marketing to build a sacred space

As seen with other D2C brands, apart from having a vast social media presence, MyMuse’s website is a one-stop shop. The website assures its audience of discretion and convenience and continues to act as an approachable pal.

The website isn’t just about the products, their content-first website ‘Unlearn with MyMuse‘ acts as a sexpert for their audience, wherein they bust myths and offer one-on-one advice.

Similarly, a segment called S(x)Files chronicles the brand’s video diaries that include product reviews, user guides and more.

The extension of these video files can be found on the brand’s YouTube which has a following of 2.64K. Similar to their overall theme, audiences can find a mix of product testimonials, fun segments, reviews and more.

Apart from social media and websites, to have a direct connect with consumers, the category has embraced experiential marketing.

There are multiple advantages that the brand has seen in this method of marketing. Anushka Gupta stated that events help the brand communicate with the audience on a personal level and this, in turn, helps in building brand loyalty.

Apart from going to the audience, the brand also took the QSR route recently. MyMuse is now available on Tata1MG and Blinkit in selected cities.

The sexual wellness industry in India is experiencing significant growth, driven by changing attitudes toward sexuality and an increasing emphasis on sexual health and pleasure. Last year, MyMuse raised $1.2 million in funding to grow their team, introduce a range of innovative products, strengthen brand positioning, and expand distribution.

As a young brand in an equally young segment, the brand has scaled rapidly and through transparent and conversational marketing that aims to change the way Indians approach sexual wellness and pleasure.

