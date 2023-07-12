Omnicom Media Group acquires Ptarmigan Media

Ptarmigan Media will continue to operate as an independent brand within Omnicom Media Group and will be led by its current management team.

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced its media services division, Omnicom Media Group, has acquired Ptarmigan Media, a specialist agency that provides end-to-end media and marketing solutions to financial services brands.

“Ptarmigan and Omnicom Media Group have a shared understanding of the complexities of today’s media marketplace. Together, we can help our clients effectively navigate the market to drive business growth by combining the global strength, tools and technologies of Omnicom Media Group, and the deep category expertise Ptarmigan has built over its three decades working in the financial sector,” says Florian Adamski, CEO of Omnicom Media Group. “The combined capabilities that will result from this acquisition will enable an unprecedented and singular depth of financial services industry expertise and media buying scale, translating to better outcomes for our clients, increased professional opportunities for our people, and accelerated growth as Omnicom Media Group and Ptarmigan join forces.”

“Ptarmigan has always put clients at the centre of everything we do – and becoming part of Omnicom Media Group continues that commitment,” says Ptarmigan CEO Matt Ball. “Combining our expertise with the scope and scale of Omnicom Media Group’s industry leading tools and technology will have an exponential impact on the value we deliver to the world’s leading financial brands, bringing next level purpose, planning and performance to the challenge of connecting our clients to the world’s financial decision makers.”

