There’s pink, there’s black, and there’s Barbenheimer brand creatives

Barbenheimer

The movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer are officially set to release on July 21 and their clashing release dates have led to several memes. As moviegoers share their excitement over watching the two movies over the weekend, brands have banked on another moment marketing trend.

Another day, another Barbie trend. Well, it’s not just Barbie this time. It’s officially the day that Barbenheimer releases in theatres. For those unaware, the term is an amalgamation of the Margot Robbie-led movie ‘Barbie’ and Cillian Murphy-led movie ‘Oppenheimer’.

The two movies couldn’t be far from each other’s genres and their release dates clashing has created a friendly competition amongst two group of fans. This has led to several memes and organic traction from user-generated content (UGC) where brands and movie-goers alike have been sharing what it’s like to have two different moods, taking on the colour schemes of pink and darker tones.

As people share their excitement over watching the two movies over the weekend, here are some of our favourite Barbenheimer brand creatives.

McDowells

Coca-Cola

Swiggy Genie

Burger King

Times Prime

Also Read: From Airbnb to Uno, here are some key Barbie collaborations

Prime Video India

Jio Cinema

Tinder India

Swiggy

Blinkit

Uber India

Ajio Life

Snapdeal

Tata Neu

Durex India

Bumble India

Zomato

Tata AIA Life Insurance

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility

If you think we missed out on any of your favourite Barbenheimer brand posts, then write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or comment down below.

