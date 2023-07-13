The TAM AdEx report also revealed that services were the leading sector with a 45% share of ad impressions this quarter.

TAM AdEx-Digital Advertising Quarterly Report mentions that the digital medium witnessed an increase in ad impressions by 33% in the Jan-Mar’23 quarter compared to Jan-Mar’21.

The report further revealed that during Jan-Mar’23, the Services Sector retained its 1st position compared to Jan-Mar’22. Additionally, the personal accessories and textiles/clothing sectors were the only two new entrants in the Top 10 list of Sectors with a 2% share.

In the leading categories this year, compared to Jan-Mar’22, e-com online shopping retained its 1st position with an 8% share of ad impressions in Jan-Mar’23. The top 10 categories added 41% share of Digital ad impressions.

In terms of top digital platforms, Youtube led both web publishers and as an app in terms of ad impressions which was followed by Aajtak.in.

In the digital platforms and their transaction methods, Mobile Display was the leading Digital Platform with a 29% share of ad impressions during Jan-Mar’23 followed by In APP Display with a 27% share. Programmatic was the most popular method for promoting Ads on Digital platforms, accounting for 63% of total ad impressions, followed by the Ad Network method with an 18% share in Jan-Mar’23.

You can access the entire report here:

