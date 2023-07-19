Tonic Worldwide bags digital mandate for BRITA India

The agency will help the brand reach out to Indian consumers and raise awareness about the importance of sustainable drinking water solutions.

Tonic Worldwide, a digital-first creative agency, has been awarded the digital mandate for Brita India – the 50-year-old legacy German water filtration solutions brand.

Following a multi-agency pitch in the country, the agency has come on board as the digital partner for the brand to help them reach out to Indian consumers and raise awareness about the importance of sustainable drinking water solutions.

As a part of its global expansion, BRITA started its India operations in 2017 and since then has been operational with its Filter Jugs and Tank pan India and its RO+UV water purification systems for urban households in the Bengaluru market.

Unmisha Asher, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer, Tonic Worldwide, says “We are excited to partner with a leading global and innovations-led brand like Brita. With the help of our specialised research arm GIPSI and e-commerce expertise we seek to optimise the consumer journey towards bringing their innovative and sustainable drinking water solutions to the country.”

Speaking about this new partnership and the brand’s vision for the India market, Prashant Dayal, Managing Director, BRITA India Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd. said “BRITA is a global brand which is young, dynamic and sustainable at its heart. As we are getting bullish about introducing a new category of water filtration products in India, we are very positive about this partnership. Tonic’s expertise in digital marketing, backed by the innate understanding of consumer psyche will help us in establishing the brand in India.”

