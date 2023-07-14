Twitter blue creators above 5 Mn impressions to get a share of ad revenue

With Creator Ads, Twitter is expanding its creator monetization offering to include ad revenue sharing for creators, and they can now get a share in ad revenue.

Twitter said on Thursday that select content creators on the social media platform will be eligible to get a part of the advertising revenue the company earns. With Creator Ads, Twitter is offering a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. As per Twitter, this is part of their effort to help people earn a living directly on the platform.

Creators will be able to sign up for Ads Revenue Sharing on Twitter and Creator Subscriptions independently. Creator Ads Revenue Sharing will be available in all the countries where Stripe supports payouts.

Surprise! Today we launched our Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program.



We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our… — Twitter (@Twitter) July 13, 2023

As per Elon Musk, these creator payouts will be cumulative for the last three months.



Revenue payout to content creators will be cumulative from when I first promised to do so in February — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2023

But how does the payout work? As per Musk, the revenue share won’t be just per impression.

It’s not exactly per impression. What matters is how many ads were shown to other verified users.



Only verified users count, as it is otherwise trivial to game the system with bots. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2023

The highest payout so far is over 100k.



Highest payout so far is 6 figures at over 100k! pic.twitter.com/A249cdxPQV — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) July 13, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered eligible for creator ads revenue sharing, creators must:

Be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations

Have at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last 3 months

Pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards

Requirements needed once approved

A Stripe account. Twitter works with Stripe for payouts and is rolling out to our first batch of creators who have already signed up for Creator Subscriptions

Adhere to Creator Subscriptions policies

Where to apply

Twitter will soon launch an application process for ad revenue sharing. Creators will be able to apply for both Creator Subscriptions and Creator Ads Revenue Sharing by accessing Monetization in their settings.

