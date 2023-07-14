Twitter blue creators above 5 Mn impressions to get a share of ad revenue
With Creator Ads, Twitter is expanding its creator monetization offering to include ad revenue sharing for creators, and they can now get a share in ad revenue.
Twitter said on Thursday that select content creators on the social media platform will be eligible to get a part of the advertising revenue the company earns. With Creator Ads, Twitter is offering a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. As per Twitter, this is part of their effort to help people earn a living directly on the platform.
Creators will be able to sign up for Ads Revenue Sharing on Twitter and Creator Subscriptions independently. Creator Ads Revenue Sharing will be available in all the countries where Stripe supports payouts.
As per Elon Musk, these creator payouts will be cumulative for the last three months.
But how does the payout work? As per Musk, the revenue share won’t be just per impression.
The highest payout so far is over 100k.
Eligibility Criteria
To be considered eligible for creator ads revenue sharing, creators must:
- Be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations
- Have at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last 3 months
- Pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards
Requirements needed once approved
- A Stripe account. Twitter works with Stripe for payouts and is rolling out to our first batch of creators who have already signed up for Creator Subscriptions
- Adhere to Creator Subscriptions policies
Where to apply
Twitter will soon launch an application process for ad revenue sharing. Creators will be able to apply for both Creator Subscriptions and Creator Ads Revenue Sharing by accessing Monetization in their settings.