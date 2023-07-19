Twitter Users will be able to publish articles soon

Elon Musk has announced that users on Twitter will soon be able to publish articles using a mix of media. He touted the potential of this new development as even being able to publish a book.

Twitter is evolving under the direction of Elon Musk, it recently transformed from being a microblogging site that only allowed 280 characters in a post to increasing the character limit, and now users may even be able to publish a book.

During his stint at the company, Jack Dorsey, Co-Founder, Twitter explained the original character limit – 140 characters, was equal to one text message, as the whole service was based on Short Message Service(SMS). He reckoned the character limit also inspired creativity and resonated with comedians, journalists, poets, and creatives of all types.

Although it was later decided to double it down which seemed enough for most people and users always had the option to use threads (not the Meta one). So despite the 280-character limit, linking tweets via threads made it limitless. Until recent times (till it was followed by Meta), Twitter threads had been an iconic post format that had a significant place in social pop culture.

This perception of Twitter and its post formats is about to change, with this new development.

In February 2023, Twitter announced the launch of long-form Tweets for Twitter Blue subscribers in the US. Although, apart from setting off a topical marketing trend, it did not hold up the buzz created, but did come in handy for users and brands who felt restricted by the character limit.

Musk replied to a Tweet by a tech journalist confirming his scoop on Notes, a long-form text-based feature in the experimental stage, which was renamed to ‘Articles’ a few hours ago. Musk confirmed the citation, and stated, “This will allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media. You could publish a book if you want.”

This feature has several use-case scenarios for journalists who set-up base at Twitter and frequently use the platform for sharing their work; along with coming in handy for creative professionals from various fields.

