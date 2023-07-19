Understanding the importance of employer branding with global talent communications agency, Havas People

With an increased demand for employer branding, talent agency Havas People expands their way into India. The team talks about talent opportunities in the global and local landscape.

Havas People, a global talent communications agency specializing in employer branding and people-focused solutions, announced their expansion into India on July 18. Headquartered in London with offices in the UK, the US, and Australia, Havas People has gained a strong foothold in the international market. Now, their foray into India presents a new opportunity to address the unique challenges and requirements of the Indian corporate landscape.

In a recent conversation with Rupert Grose, Rana Barua, Arindam Sengupta, and members of the media, the agency’s objectives, services, and global client engagements were discussed.

Employer branding

Grose explained that Havas People operates with an approach that focuses on both attracting and retaining talent for organizations. Their core expertise lies in employer branding, where they assist companies in understanding their unique value proposition for employees. By developing this proposition into a brand and communication strategy, Havas People wants to enable businesses to engage and resonate with their target audience, locally and globally. This includes the creation and execution of advertising campaigns for talent attraction, as well as internal communication initiatives for employee engagement and learning.

Our services are around both attracting people into organizations and also retaining people in organizations. So a lot of the work we do, we would define as employer branding. Rupert Grose

Global clientele and presence in India

With an extensive roster of global clients, Havas People are establishing themselves as a trusted partner for employer branding initiatives. The agency has collaborated with companies like AXA, Haleon, Mars, Ford, and more and assisted them in developing and launching their employer brands across multiple markets. These partnerships exemplify Havas People’s ability to understand diverse organizational context and provide tailored solutions to meet their clients’ specific needs.

Recognizing the immense potential of the Indian market, Havas People aims to address the increasing demand for talent acquisition and retention in the country. As Rupert mentioned, their global clients often inquire about their presence in India, and Havas People aspires to respond affirmatively, ensuring that they can effectively deliver services within the Indian context.

He said, “Our global clients are often asking us do you have a presence in India. And of course, we want to be able to say absolutely yes.”

Opportunities in India’s talent landscape

According to Sengupta, the opportunities in India’s talent landscape are abundant. He also mentioned about Pfizer being a global brand with their operations in India, is their client closer home.

He believes that with India’s positive growth trajectory and the influx of international companies, there is a significant requirement for talent. Many of these companies entering India are unfamiliar with the local talent culture, which presents an opportunity for Havas People to utilize their global expertise and merge it with their understanding of the Indian market. By creating strong employer brands for these companies, Havas People aims to attract top talent and facilitate their integration into the organizations.

Sengupta said, “There’s going to be a lot of requirement for talent and that’s where we come in because a lot of these new companies coming into India don’t know the talent culture in India. And that’s where we will bring in the expertise of Havas People globally.”

Beyond advertising and media services

Barua highlighted the fundamental philosophy of Havas People and the larger Havas Group, which revolves around being a meaningful brand that makes a difference for clients and people. This philosophy drives their commitment to go beyond conventional advertising and media services. By offering comprehensive communication solutions, Havas People aims to create stories that resonate with job seekers, employees, and companies undergoing transitions. This emphasis on making a difference aligns with the agency’s goal of building a strong category of employer branding for Indian corporations.

Havas People is just a beautiful idea to have an agency that looks after both clients’ needs and employees’ needs. Rana Barua

Expansion and collaboration

Havas People’s entry into India not only caters to the needs of their existing global clients but also opens doors for collaboration with local clients. Rana acknowledged that internal clients, and existing clients within the Havas Group, are one of their significant focus areas.

He said, “Internal clients are one of our biggest ways apart from the global plan that’s going to come in.”

Additionally, Havas People intends to reach out to potential clients in India, especially those seeking assistance in employer branding. The agency recognizes the importance of building awareness and credibility in the Indian market and looks to the media and the broader community to support their efforts in spreading the word.

This conversation happened during a round table with the media at Havas India’s office.

