Usage loyalty wavering in Social Media usage: Auburn Digital Solutions

Auburn Digital Solutions has released a study on the behaviour patterns of customers in various age groups to understand which social media platforms will attract the correct kind of audience.

Every campaign is data-driven, therefore having the right data is crucial. Knowing your target audience’s position is vital in today’s highly digital environment. It is essential to understand which social media platforms will attract the correct kind of audience.

In order to better understand the resources a brand’s target audience uses, Auburn Digital Solutions used SimilarWeb to obtain data on age distribution and study the social media behaviour users exhibit.

As per the agency’s study, the behaviour patterns of customers in various age groups have undergone substantial changes. Snapchat has a younger demographic as against Facebook which has a comparatively older audience base. Some could be on an entirely other medium.

Kishore Babu Pendyala, COO, Auburn Digital Solutions said, “It is essential for a brand to understand the audience it is targeting. Social media marketing has many different facets, and the campaigns will be overlooked if you don’t know who your target audience is and where to reach them.”

When it comes to social media usage in India, Generation Z (Gen Z) is the most active. Up to 49% of social media traffic belongs to the 18 to 24 age bracket. Between the ages of 25 and 34, Millennials account for 30% of social media traffic. Thanks to Gen Z and Millennials, social media traffic does not decline, but usage of social media applications among users 35 and older is much lower. Only 10% of those using social media are in the 35 to 44 age range, and 5% are in the 45 to 54 age range.

With a 33.80% traffic rate, WhatsApp is the single social networking app with the greatest usage in India. About 226.6 Million people utilise it each month. With a 37.89% loyalty score, the app is also the most dependable. Beyond WhatsApp, consumer adherence to a single app is incredibly low.

Social media users frequently hop between numerous applications because they prefer to have options. Following WhatsApp, the traffic volume of other social media platforms also significantly decreases. Facebook has roughly 97.52 Million monthly users and a traffic rate of 14.54%. It has a loyalty rating of just 10.17%.

With 90.74 Million monthly users and somewhat lower traffic of 13.53%, Instagram has a 6.71% loyalty rate. LinkedIn and Twitter are next in line, with 82.98 million and 68.32 million monthly users, with 12.38% and 10.19% traffic rates, respectively. With 1.430 Million monthly users and 1.98% audience loyalty, Tumblr has the lowest traffic share.

42.4% of Facebook users are female, compared to 57.6% of male users. A little over 43% of Facebook users are in the 18 to 24 age range, followed by 33.5% of users in the 25 to 34 age range and 11% of users in the 35 to 44 age range. Men make up 52.8% of Instagram users, while women make up 47.2%. 54.6% of Instagram users are under the age of 24, followed by 26.7% of users between the ages of 25 and 34 and 9.2% of users between the ages of 35 and 44.

With a 62.4% engagement rate, Generation Z (aged 18 to 24) has the greatest engagement rate on Snapchat. Only 18.3% of Snapchat’s users are between the ages of 25 and 35, while only 9.8% are between the ages of 35 and 44. Snapchat has more female users than male users (58.2% versus 41.8%), whereas other applications have more male users. WhatsApp has 39.5% of users between the ages of 18 and 24 and 34.8% of users between the ages of 25 and 34. Men make up 58.6% of WhatsApp users, while women make up 41.4%.

With 139.4 billion monthly users, the US has an 18.45% use rate for social media which accounts for the highest social media traffic rate globally. India follows suit, however, there is a decline in social media use there, India comes in second with 6.06% usage and 45.84 billion monthly users, followed by Brazil with 5.61% usage and 42.44 billion monthly users.

