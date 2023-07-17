vivo India appoints Wunderman Thompson India as its Agency on Record

The agency will be in charge of conceptualising and carrying out integrated marketing campaigns and digital initiatives and raising the visibility of the brand’s product portfolio.

Smartphone brand, vivo India has appointed Wunderman Thompson India as its Agency on record (AOR). Following a multi-agency pitch process, the agency will be handling the brand’s product portfolio and will handle three product series (V series, Y series and Series T).

The agency will be in charge of conceptualising and carrying out integrated marketing campaigns and digital initiatives for the brand. The agency will concentrate on raising the visibility of the product portfolio, strengthening its positioning, and raising consumer awareness to maintain product leadership.

Commenting on the win, Chief Client Officer – WT South Asia & Managing Partner – WT Delhi, Joy Chauhan, said, “It’s a proud moment to partner with vivo in a highly competitive category. At Wunderman Thompson, we inspire growth for ambitious brands, and we are excited about partnering with Vivo to provide business solutions and drive growth for the brand. With Vivo on an exciting growth trajectory, we are thrilled to be part of their growth journey and create stellar work on their new range of products.”

Commenting on this partnership, Head of Marketing Communications, vivo India, Karun Arora said, “Consumer is at the heart of everything we do at vivo. During the pitch, Wunderman Thompson team presented a consumer-centric integrated approach that resonated with us. We are excited to welcome them as our AOR on product series, I am confident the team will support us in developing engaging communication that supports our overall vision and appeals to consumers at large.”

