Wiredus bags CREDAI National’s Social Media mandate

Wiredus will be responsible for managing various social media channels, and augmenting brand recognition through organic campaigns for CREDAI national.

Wiredus has secured the social media marketing mandate for CREDAI National after a multi-agency pitch.

According to Wiredus, they will be managing CREDAI National’s social media marketing endeavours, encompassing the development and execution of comprehensive content strategies, adeptly managing various social media channels, and augmenting brand recognition through organic campaigns.

“We are elated to embark on this journey alongside the revered organization that is CREDAI National, firmly believing that our profound expertise and profound understanding of the digital domain will empower us to assist CREDAI in effectively engaging their target audience and attaining their overarching marketing objectives,” expressed Ravish Yadav, Founder & Director of Wiredus.

Bani G Anand, representing CREDAI, expressed equal enthusiasm and eagerly anticipated the association with Wiredus. She highlighted the collective objective of augmenting CREDAI’s brand visibility while concurrently raising awareness regarding the dynamic real estate sector in India.

