Wunderman Thompson India wins creative mandate for Cult.Sport 

Following a multi-agency pitch, Cult.Sport – from the house of Cure.Fit, has awarded its integrated creative mandate to Wunderman Thompson India.

The agency will be providing strategic and creative services for the brand which will cut across geographies, demographics, and mindsets, and deliver differentiated content to create a niche for the brand among sports and the fitness fraternity.

Commenting on this new partnership, Shamik Sharma, MD, Cult.Sport said “While India has the world’s largest youth population, only a few take up any sports or fitness activity. As a sport-first brand of this country, we want every Indian to make sports an indelible part of their everyday life using our range of Cult.Sport products. In Wunderman Thompson India, we have found an agile agency that understands this sporting culture, which is evident through its award-winning sports films and campaigns. As a team, we plan to up the game and create some clutter-breaking communication for the brand.”

Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Managing Partner, East and South, Wunderman Thompson India, further added, “Amidst the fierce competition in the high-performance sports and fitness market, it’s important to recognize that in India, sports and fitness transcend mere performance—it embodies a way of life. Cult.Sport’s distinctive business philosophy of simplifying sports and fitness resonates deeply with all of us. We are committed to forging a close partnership with our client team to help them achieve their ambitious business objectives. Leveraging our expertise in creative, data, and technology, we are uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions tailored to their specific business needs.”

Arjun Mukherjee, VP & Sr. Executive Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson India, said, “Interestingly we are an office full of sports fanatics and this pitch was like a 100-meter dash that got our adrenalin flowing at every step. It was a high to present ideas for an awesome, homegrown, sports shoe brand and we are elated to be the first to touch the finishing line.”

