Wondrlab appoints Sandesh Shetty as Lead Integration Director – West, Experience Platform

In his new mandate, Sandesh Shetty will infuse new-age thinking with conventional mediums of experiential marketing, helping clients in India’s western regions win in these spaces.

Wondrlab has appointed Sandesh Shetty as Lead Integration Director – West, Experience Platform. He will report to Vandana Verma, Co-Founder and Managing Partner – Experience Platform at Wondrlab.

Welcoming Sandesh on board, Vandana Verma said, “Our recent acquisition of What’s Your Problem and our new operations in NCR are testimony to our growth and momentum. Bringing in experienced talent like Sandesh to support this unprecedented pace is the natural next step. His ability to understand offline experiential touchpoints and leveraging technology helps nudge products off the shelf for clients. Sandesh has the unique ability to merge the best of traditional cross-category thinking with contemporary platform-first experiential solutions. With his appointment, clients can leverage his stellar experience and expect a deep commitment toward solving their business problems.”

Sandesh has over two decades of robust experience inactivation, experiential marketing, and strategy. He has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to different experiential marketing touchpoints. His last stint was as Senior Vice President – Experiential at Arc Worldwide, Publicis Groupe’s full-service shopper marketing, and experiential division. Apart from this, he has held senior roles in agencies such as DDB Mudra, Ogilvy, and Kidstuff Promos. At Wondrlab, Sandesh will now help apply martech solutions to the conventional mediums of experiential marketing such as events, activation, rural, and shopper.

Sandesh added, “Platformisation is a revolution in the business of experiential marketing. None of the existing players addresses this need-gap to lead brand experiences in the right direction, effectively. My experience and understanding of this space perfectly match Wondrlab’s long-term vision. I look forward to creating innovative, immersive work for brands as I kickstart my exciting journey here.”

