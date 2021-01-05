BYJU’S appoints Dhimant Vyas as Chief Creative Director

As per the new role at the BYJU’S, Dhimant Vyas will be responsible for leading ideation and creation of quality interactive learning experiences for the students across products.

BYJU’S today announced the appointment of Dhimant Vyas as Chief Creative Director.

As per the new role, Vyas will be responsible for leading ideation and creation of quality interactive learning experiences for the students across products. His focus will be to build and further enhance the platform offerings.

Vinay MR, Chief Content Officer, BYJU’S, said, “We are excited to have Dhimant onboard with us to lead creative ideation and strategy. Dhimant is an industry veteran and will be bringing his unique creative talents to further our creative vision to build world-class learning experiences for children.”

Dhimant Vyas, shared, “I am excited to be part of the team that’s redefining the way children learn in India. I am joining BYJU’S at a time when online education is making quality learning possible and accessible to children seamlessly especially in these challenging times. I look forward to being a driving force in delivering unique learning experiences through my creative work.”

Prior to joining BYJU’S, Dhimant was leading Art Direction at Zynga games India. He has worked on the famous Shaun the sheep series two and Purple & Brown with multiple Academy Award-winning Animation Studios – Aardaman Animation Ltd U.K. Also, an alumnus of the National Institute of Design (NID), his previous work includes the title animation sequence for ‘Taare Zameen Par’ and brands like BBC, UNICEF, FCB ULKA, Zee TV, MTV, etc.

