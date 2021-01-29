PlayerzPot appoints Interactive Avenues as creative & digital agency

As per the mandate, Interactive Avenues will handle brand and communication development across social and digital media channels of PlayerzPot.

Mumbai-based Interactive Avenues, a reprise network company has won the mandate for fantasy sports platform, PlayerzPot, and will be tasked with expanding and building its digital presence and communications.

This will include brand and communication development across social media and digital media channels and other key touchpoints.

Sunil Yadav, Marketing Director at PlayerzPot said, “We’re excited to be setting out on this journey, and starting 2021 with Interactive Avenues as our creative and digital partners. As an organisation, PlayerzPot is on a mission to radically change the world of fantasy sports and online skill gaming as a whole through disruptive innovation. Interactive Avenues is going to play a crucial role in helping us realize this goal with their creative and digital expertise.”

Shantanu Mulay, Business Head – Creative, Interactive Avenues said, “We are delighted to add Playerzpot, one of the most exciting fantasy gaming apps, to our marquee client portfolio. The brand wanted to onboard an agency, which would bring together creativity, analytics and marketing insights without losing the business goal. Interactive Avenues’ rich and diverse experience and understanding of the category and its business challenges, leveraged our partnership with Playerzpot. We will be using most cutting-edge, specialised tools and media solutions, to build the brand in the mind of its TG in the dynamic, ever-growing and competitive gaming space.”

