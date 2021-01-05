Team Pumpkin to handle digital marketing for The Malaysian Insurance Institute

As a part of the mandate, Team Pumpkin will be helping The Malaysian Insurance Institute with strategy and execution to scale up its digital presence

Team Pumpkin has acquired the digital mandate for the 52-year-old non-profit organization, The Malaysian Insurance Institute (MII). Established in 1968, MII is a professional body and education institution for the Malaysian insurance industry. The agency would be handling this account out of their Delhi office.

The focused areas of engagement would be Content Strategy, Social Media Management, Media Planning, Promotional Campaigns, Creating Sustainable Brand Equity, and Social Media Analytics.

“We’re excited by the possibilities of what this collaboration with Team Pumpkin could mean for us as we look to build MII’s digital presence”, said Shalini Pavithran – Chief Executive Officer, The Malaysian Insurance Institute (MII).

Nirav Lalan – Chief Operating Officer, Team Pumpkin, said, “As 2020 comes to an end, we step into the new year with MII. There is so much to do, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase all that we can! Here’s to a new year, and new opportunities to explore new territories!”

Founded in 2012, Team Pumpkin is an integrated marketing agency that provides digital marketing services that are not limited to digital strategy consulting, search engine optimization, social media management, mobile app development, web development, and content marketing.

