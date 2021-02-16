FoxyMoron appoints Punkaj Saini as Business Head – West

In his new role at FoxyMoron, Punkaj Saini will focus on building client relationships, business development & operations in the region.

FoxyMoron has appointed Punkaj Saini as Business Head-West. In this role, he will be focusing on building client relationships, business development & operations in the region. Saini will also be working with internal stakeholders across the offices of Zoo Media (the agency’s holding network) situated in Mumbai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru. He will be reporting to Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj, Co-Founders of Zoo Media and FoxyMoron.

With over two decades of diverse industry experience in digital marketing and web technology, Punkaj Saini has previously worked in leadership roles in digital agencies like Dentsu Webchutney and Social Kinnect and in web-based service agencies like To The New, Cynapse, and Puretech Digital. He has also worked as the Marketing Head at Mid-Day (dotcom). He has also worked on building a variety of digital campaigns and launching web and mobile-based interfaces for brands across industries from auto, media & entertainment, IT, FMCG, BFSI, E-commerce, retail, and real estate industry.

Speaking on the appointment, Pratik Gupta, Co-founder Zoo Media & FoxyMoron said, “Super stoked to have Punkaj join us and lead the business for us at FoxyMoron West. His experience across digital domains, ability to work with and build strong teams, and past track record of ensuring business impact across brands bodes well for our continued ambition in the market.”

Commenting on his new role, Punkaj Saini, Business Head- West, FoxyMoron, said, “I have always been impressed with the work and marquee brands FoxyMoron has on board. With the launch of Zoo Media, I am keen on supporting our clients with our full range of services and growing the business in the region by leveraging the current digital boom.”

