Interactive Avenues appoints Sahiba Sachdev as Media Head – North & East

Sahiba Sachdev Interactive Avenues

In her new role as the Media Head of North & East, Sahiba Sachdev will be responsible for driving the entire media practice for the region.

Sahiba Sachdev joins Interactive Avenues – a reprise network company from PHD Media. She will be based in the Gurugram office.

A seasoned executive with over 11 years of experience, Sahiba Sachdev’s experience, ranges from consulting/strategy, content & e-commerce. She has also co-authored several reports with Kantar Millward Brown and Mobile Marketing Association India. In her new role as the Media Head of North & East, Sahiba will be responsible for driving the entire media practice for the region.

“The Digital Ecosystem has been put on a very fast acceleration post COVID, and more brands are in the process of digital transformation than ever before. Sachdev is a seasoned digital professional and her multi-faceted experience is going to add immense value to our Paid Media craft in the North & East regions. I am delighted to have her on-board and wish her success”, said, Harish Iyer, Executive Vice President, Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company.

Talking about her new role, Sahiba Sachdev, Media Head – North & East, Interactive Avenues, said, “What attracted me to Interactive Avenues was their philosophy of integrating all the digital brigades to narrate a holistic business story for its clients. I am looking forward to working with a great team and an exciting roaster of cross-category clients; continue building the already strong media prowess; drive a data-driven philosophy; and also learn new things during my journey.”

Sachdev comes with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Dublin University and a dual Masters in Advertising/PR &English Literature. At her last stint with PHD Media (Omnicom Group), she led, key businesses like VIVO & Royal Enfield. She has worked with brands like Vivo India, Google, Royal Enfield, Airtel, Perfetti Van Melle, Pepsi to name a few.


