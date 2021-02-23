Lowe Lintas bags creative mandate for OLX’s Waah Jobs

Lowe Lintas’ scope of the creative mandate primarily includes defining the brand’s positioning and delivering integrated campaigns for Waah Jobs.

OLX Group has recently awarded the creative duties for Waah Jobs (formerly Aasaanjobs) to Lowe Lintas Delhi. The agency has developed a new identity leading to the rebranding of the job board.

As per the mandate, the agency will be tasked to better align the brand’s proposition of providing candidates with trusted jobs from verified employers.

Also read: FreshBox Media bags social media mandate for Cipla

Speaking on the association with Lowe Lintas, Olive Sen, Head of Products and Marketing, Waah Jobs & OLX People, “In Lowe Lintas, we believe we have found the right partner who understands the ecosystem of our business, having worked with them previously. We’re very excited about the future of this partnership together. We’re confident that their expertise will help us strengthen our brand with the right approach.”

“As the recruitment market accelerates, it presents an opportunity for the brand to become synonymous with tech-enabled recruitment. The recruitment sector is seeing a revival led by industries such as technology, startups, healthcare, logistics and other in-demand sectors and will continue to accelerate as the confidence to open businesses continues to grow this year. This new brand and evolving positioning illustrate our ambition on the market to grow the number of jobseekers by 10x in the next 5 years on Waah Jobs”, Sen added.

Speaking about the win, Naveen Gaur, Deputy CEO, Lowe Lintas, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with the OLX Group again and look forward to building Waah Jobs as one of the most coveted job boards in India. Our work over the last decade has spawned many new-age enterprises, and this is a unique opportunity to be a part of the next wave of tech-enabled category. There is a huge potential in the grey and blue-collar job recruitment market, and we are excited to work with the dynamic team at Waah Jobs.”

Lowe Lintas is already working to launch the brand, post the rebranding, and will release a new integrated campaign, soon.

Comments