MX Player ropes in Sidd Mantri as Senior VP, Product

As a part of this role, Sidd Mantri will be leading the product vision and strategy for brand MX Player across OTT Video, Music, Games and Short Format Video Platform – MX Takatak.

MX Player has roped in Sidd (Siddharth) Mantri as Senior VP – Product. He will be responsible for driving a differentiated product strategy for all its brand offerings across OTT video, music, games, and short-form video platform, MX TakaTak.

As a part of this role, Mantri will also lead product development and analytics in India, China, and Singapore and will craft the product vision and roadmap for MX businesses worldwide.

With 17 years of experience globally and within India, Sidd Mantri has delivered innovation, growth, and profitability for businesses across digital entertainment, consumer lifestyle, digital content protection, and enterprise services & platforms. His consumer-first approach sees him curate digital experiences that resonate with the needs of the discerning consumer, making him an invaluable addition to the leadership team at MX.

A University of Michigan, Ann Arbor alumni, his extensive experience includes holding key positions at Microsoft, Seattle for 12+ years, and more recently at Grab, Singapore.

Further, in his role at MX, Sidd Mantri is looking forward to breaking new ground in the digital entertainment space, delivering the best-in-class entertainment experience to consumers, and contributing towards the growth and success of the entertainment platform.

