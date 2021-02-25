iCubesWire bags digital marketing mandate for Servhub

Servhub digital mandate

As part of the mandate, iCubesWire will be responsible for managing the digital marcom and strategy for Servhub, including media spends, social media marketing, digital campaigns, social listening, and ORM.

iCubesWire has successfully bagged the digital mandate for a Dubai-based blue-collar workforce accommodation management company, Servhub. The duties will also include conceptualizing creative renditions and strengthening the brand’s SEO and SEM across channels.

Speaking on the association, Saboor Ahmad, CEO, Servhub, said, “At Servhub, our prime objective was to move towards an ROI-driven agency that can deliver as required and meet our various digital needs. We are grateful to have chanced upon iCubesWire as their reputation for generating ROI precedes their reputation. We believe this partnership with the agency will help us reach further in our goals,” Saboor Ahmad, CEO, Servhub, said on the association.

Commenting on the win, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said, “We are excited to onboard Servhub as one of our esteemed clients. With utmost dedication in our efforts, we will continue delivering our best. We are looking forward to ensuring a greater reach for the brand while meeting different marketing objectives.”


