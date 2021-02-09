TikTok & Universal Music Group announce expanded global alliance

Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a global agreement that delivers equitable compensation for recording artists and songwriters and significantly expands and enhances the companies’ existing relationship.

With this agreement, which covers recorded music from artists at UMG’s labels and songwriters with Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), TikTok users will be able to express themselves through music owned by UMG.

The companies have additionally pledged to experiment with new features. TikTok users will now be able to incorporate clips from UMG’s full catalog of music, spanning the company’s iconic labels, songwriters, and global territories.

“We are excited to enter this new era with UMG and UMPG to continue supporting artists and songwriters, by working together to help reach music fans on TikTok. Our platform has been a driver in creating chart hits and licensing the world’s biggest catalog of tracks will continue to inspire our community. In turn, we are proud to partner with UMG and UMPG to be a source to help new talent emerge and to re-introduce legacy acts to a new audience”, Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music, TikTok.

“UMG and TikTok will now work more closely than ever to promote ambitious experimentation, innovation, and collaboration — with the shared objective of developing new music experiences and features. Driving new and deeper connections with fans, this agreement delivers equitable compensation to our recording artists and songwriters, as well as a commitment to developing industry-leading tools, A&R insights, and models necessary to advance their careers”, Michael Nash, Executive Vice President of Digital Strategy, UMG.

“This alliance sets an industry-wide example of social media companies acknowledging, respecting, and compensating the music creators whose songs are instrumental to their platforms. We appreciate Tik Tok’s partnership and look forward to working together to provide support and opportunities to our songwriters”, Marc Cimino, Chief Operating Officer, UMPG.

