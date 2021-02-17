Wunderman Thompson India bags integrated creative mandate for Tata Power

As per the mandate, Wunderman Thompson India will partner with Tata Power to drive growth across geographies, demographics, and mind-sets for the brand.

Following a multi-agency pitch, Wunderman Thompson India has won the integrated creative mandate comprising ATL, BTL, and digital services for Tata Power’s solar rooftop solutions.

Investing in solar rooftop solutions leads to great savings, while protecting the environment. Tata Power aims to to bridge that need gap for both residential as well as the commercial segment.

On awarding the business to Wunderman Thompson India, Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, “Solar Rooftop is one of the primary and the quickest enablers of green energy. Our vision is to stimulate the adoption of green energy in the daily life of every individual in the country. As India’s leading solar rooftop player, our endeavor is to collaborate with our responsible consumers and empower them to conserve energy, save power costs and help protect the environment. Our products are absolutely top class and can be customized to suit varied individual needs. With our upcoming campaigns, we aim to create awareness about the environmental and commercial benefits of solar rooftop installation to all. We are delighted to have a strong communications partner like Wunderman Thompson on board as we build our customer-facing business.”

Commenting on the win, Tarun Rai, Chairman and Group CEO, Wunderman Thompson South Asia, said, “Renewable energy is the future. We are extremely happy and proud that we will be partnering Tata Power in their endeavour to build a sustainable future for the country. We will help achieve the strategic business objectives of Tata Power, rearticulate the brand and create relevance for consumers. The opportunity is huge and we look forward to an exciting journey ahead as we take our first step with an integrated campaign across mainline and digital platforms.”

