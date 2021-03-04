Fittr appoints Kapil Mehta as Head of Marketing

In his new role, Kapil Mehta will be responsible for formulating the overall marketing strategy, alongside building, and developing the brand.

Fittr strengthens its core leadership team with the appointment of Kapil Mehta as the Head of Marketing.

A seasoned marketing professional with over 13 years of experience, Kapil Mehta was previously heading the marketing at BookMyShow, for the last seven years. Previously, Kapil has also served marketing roles within the gaming and financial services industries.

Also read: ORGANIC INDIA appoints Akila Chandrasekar as Head of Marketing

Commenting on the announcement, Jitendra Chouksey, Founder and CEO, Fittr, said, “I am delighted to welcome Kapil onboard and lead Fittr’s marketing efforts. We believe he will add a lot of value to our long-term vision and strategy and help us cement our leadership position as a community-first fitness platform. We are poised to continue our excellent growth trajectory and build on our existing competitive strengths within the fitness industry.”

“Fittr’s philosophy of democratizing fitness through a community-first approach, and making it accessible to everyone, was what got all my attention. I am really excited to be a part of the brand’s journey, especially as we enter the new phase of growth”, said, Kapil Mehta, Head of Marketing, Fittr.

An MBA in Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Kapil will be based in Mumbai and will report to the Founder and CEO, Jitendra Chouksey.

Comments