Infographic: How Influencers Reinforced IPL 2020?

Out of 622K+ social media posts on IPL 2020, brands leveraged and spread their brand message through 16.2 K+ influencer marketing posts. This infographic explores the role of Influencers in IPL marketing 2020.

IPL is easily one of the biggest festive seasons in India, an excellent opportunity for brands to be seen amidst the clutter. Last year, a lot of brands were seen creating content around IPL and then amplifying it with the help of influencer marketing (and/or celebrities) — who shared the said content among their followers across social media. In this manner, brands were able to effectively flood the internet with messaging during the IPL season. According to the data captured by Quroz, 146.6 M+ Influencer Posts were put on Instagram and Twitter during IPL 2020.

In fact, influencers were so voluble around IPL that of the 622 K+ posts on IPL, IPL teams and the players, 16.2 K+ posts were of brands leveraging them for the spread of the intended brand message. Interestingly, last year, 69.71% of the brand messaging was put forth in text format as most of the conversations were happening on Twitter. On Instagram, influencer content was a blend of 77% images and 22.9% videos.

Further, the Quroz report lists brands that received high influencer mentions during IPL 2020: Star Sports, Dream 11, Jio, Zomato, Hotstar, and Netflix. Brands that received medium Influencer mentions included Vivo, Google, Swiggy, Paytm, and Mi. Among those who received low influencer mentions were Lenskart, Domino’s Pizza, One Plus, Amazon, Pepsi, and Oppo.

Insights shared by Qoruz

Comments