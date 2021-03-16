Snapchat rolls out in-app entertainment platform, Spotlight in India

Spotlight surfaces the most entertaining Snaps from the Snapchat community all in one place and will become tailored to each Snapchatter over time based on their preferences and favorites.

Spotlight, the new entertainment platform for user-generated content within Snapchat is now live in India. According to an official announcement, over 100M Snapchat users tuned into Spotlight in January, during its initial launch. The platform mentions Snapchatters are some of the most expressive and creative mobile storytellers in the world and Spotlight gives them an opportunity to share their creations broadly.

With over 5 billion Snaps created each day, Spotlight empowers the Snapchat community to express themselves and reach a large audience and deliver entertainment in a new way.

Spotlight was designed to entertain the Snapchat community while living up to Snap’s values, with their wellbeing as a top priority. Spotlight content is moderated and doesn’t allow public comments. Snaps submitted to Spotlight must respect Snap’s content guidelines to receive distribution.

Snap’s 1 Mn USD a day program will also be available in India, celebrating and rewarding the creativity of local Indian Snapchatters and offering a chance for creators to earn a share of a 1 Mn USD daily fund. Snapchatters must be 16 or older, and where applicable, obtain parental consent to earn.

Spotlight is now available in India, Mexico, and Brazil, having launched in 11 countries previously (US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France).

