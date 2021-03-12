The Works bags digital mandate for Bioderma India

As per the mandate, The Works will be responsible for planning digital campaigns and social media strategy for Bioderma in India.

NAOS SkinCare India Pvt Ltd has awarded the digital mandate for Bioderma India to The Works following a multi-agency pitch. The mandate includes digital campaign planning, social media management, and creative communication for the brand across all digital platforms. The agency’s focus will be on further building brand equity and growing its footprint in India.

Speaking on the alliance, Roshan Kunder, Manager, Digital Marketing and E-Commerce Business, NAOS SkinCare India Pvt. Ltd, “Bioderma India as a brand, has the potential to create a paradigm shift in skincare. With the brand’s vision rooted in eco-biology, we are looking at behavioral change from consumers challenging their conventional skincare choices and choosing the products which are built based on scientific research and patented technology. We believe a brand has a tremendous potential to disrupt the category, we needed a partner who can fulfill the brand’s aspirations. The Works, with their passion for nurturing and building brands into the market by giving a cultural approach, was a very natural choice. We are looking forward to a great partnership.”

Swati Singh, Group Brand Manager, NAOS SkinCare India Pvt. Ltd, said, “Bioderma is an iconic brand worldwide with great heritage and equity. It gives us great pride to encourage Indian women to embrace their unique skincare journey. We believe in empowering women with the knowledge of good skin health. The team at The Works displayed an understanding of creating a brand space in the Indian market with localizing Bioderma’s international communication on digital. This new partnership brings a consumer-centric approach and data-driven insights. I am sure they will help us establish as the skincare leader and serve the Indian market.”

Speaking on the win, Hardik Jain, Founder of The Works said, “We are excited to bring on board as iconic a brand as Bioderma. It’s a reflection of our ambitions and our capabilities to help international brands grow their Indian presence. The beauty industry is a key area of focus where we have a good body of work and domain expertise. We are looking forward to building a strong presence for the brand in India which reflects its international stature.”

