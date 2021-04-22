Havas Media Group elevates Sanchita Roy to Head of Strategy

Prior to this, Sanchita Roy was the Head of West to manage the overall Mumbai operations at Havas Media Group, last year.

Havas Media Group India has announced reorganizing and strengthening of its team with Sanchita Roy taking over as Head of Strategy. She comes with over 19 years of experience in media planning and strategy.

In her new role, she will be responsible for driving the growth strategy for Havas Media Group India and leading strategic investments for its clients. Sanchita Roy will continue to report to Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group, India.

With a vast experience in FMCG, Telecom, Tourism & Auto, Roy has worked across key global businesses such as Unilever, J&J, Beiersdorf, SC Johnson, Reckitt, AB InBev, Nissan, Tourism Australia and Vodafone and domestic businesses such as Parle Agro and Berger Paints, to name a few. In her previous role, she was heading the strategy function for Omnicom India across both agency brands, OMD & PHD. She was also responsible for rolling out PHD’s strategic planning process. Her previous stints also include Wavemaker and Mindshare. She has been a recipient of coveted industry awards namely, Media Abbys, CMO Asia, Emvies and Campaign Asia Account Person of the Year.

Commenting on the re-organization, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “Havas Media Group India has won many new clients last year despite the slowdown and continues to keep the momentum this year too with many prestigious clients such as Dominos, CG Foods, Micromax and more. Our India offering is now a key contributor to the overall global pie and hence this is an important step towards strengthening our product portfolio. Sanchita’s vast experience as a strategist makes her a perfect fit for this role and further bolsters our leadership team.”

Commenting on her new role, Sanchita Roy, Head of Strategy, Havas Media Group India said, “The last one year has been one of constant change across the world, especially so in the way consumers are interacting and engaging with brands. In my new role, the endeavor would be to understand these shifts and deliver Meaningful Media for our clients, using data, technology, and content. I am excited about this opportunity and look forward to adding value and partnering with Havas Media Group India in its new growth journey.”

