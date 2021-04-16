Madison Media promotes Vishal Chinchankar to CEO Madison Digital and Madison Media Ultra

As the CEO, Madison Digital and Madison Media Ultra, Vishal will continue to strengthen the agency’s value proposition under his leadership.

Madison Media, a unit of Madison World has promoted Vishal Chinchankar, its Chief Digital Officer to CEO, Madison Digital and Madison Media Ultra. A veteran in the Digital space, Vishal has been instrumental in shaping the digital arm of Madison Digital since his appointment at Madison Media in 2017. In addition, Vishal has also been giving responsibility to drive a few integrated mandates under Madison Media Ultra, the unit that handles Marico, Atomberg, amongst other businesses.

Vishal has over 22 years of experience in domestic and international markets with proven success in marketing services and business development involving both start-up and growth organisations.

Madison Digital, under the leadership of Vishal has grown 10x in terms of billing in the last 3 years, to become a 150 employee strong outfit with capabilities in Branding, Performance & Creative solutions. Madison Digital has built its proprietary cloud marketing and automation tools, also is one of the few agencies with its own DMP & Tech solutions. The agency today handles the digital assignments for Godrej Properties, Asian Paints, Abbott, Marico, McDonalds, Viacom 18, Tata Consumer Products, Blue Star, and several others. Recently, Madison Digital was declared the Best Digital & Social Media Agency of the Year 2020 at IDMA 2020. Madison Digital was also voted Agency of the Year at Digies Digital Awards 2019, Brand of the Year for Viacom18 at DMA Echo Asia Awards 2019; Mobile Media Agency of the Year at IDMA Digital Awards 2019, in addition to winning over 100 awards since January 2019.

Also Read: Madison Digital appoints Tushar Ghagwe as Associate Vice President

Congratulating Vishal Chinchankar on his promotion, Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH says, “Vishal has been an exceptional leader. His clarity of vision and relentless passion has put Madison Digital right on top over these past 3+ years. In addition to strong domain expertise, he has also been highly successful in building the business. As a natural evolution it is only fitting that in addition to leading the Agency’s overall Digital agenda, he also runs the whole Media business of Madison Ultra. I wish Vishal all the best, in building a world-class practice for Madison.”

On his promotion, Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital & Madison Media Ultra says, “I am absolutely excited with this opportunity. Clearly, the work done at Madison Digital has been exceptional and completely on the back of an extremely talented team. We’re determined to work towards making Madison Digital bigger and better than it already is while keeping clients and the Madison values at the core of our work.”

Comments