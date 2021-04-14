Meraqi Digital bags the digital media marketing mandate of Anmol Biscuits

As part of the mandate, Meraqi Digital will manage the digital presence of Anmol Biscuits across social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram and will also be responsible for their Website Development, SEO, SEM, along with Influencer Marketing activities.

Meraqi Digital, based out of Kolkata has won the digital media marketing mandate of Anmol Biscuits. Part of Anmol Industries, this packaged food company, which majorly focuses on biscuits, cakes, and cookies holds a strong presence in Northern and Eastern India. Meraqi will be handling the entire portfolio of 61 biscuits and 26 cakes.

Speaking on the new account win, Snehja Sanganeria, Co-Founder, Meraqi, said“With digital evolving rapidly and consumer patterns changing, we are excited to serve Anmol Biscuits in providing innovating and engaging content”.

“We are glad to partner with Anmol Industries to enhance their digital media presence. It is an honor for us to associate with a leading market player, who holds a reputation of being one of India’s well-established players in the FMCG sector. We look forward to our association with them”, added Ankit Saraf, Founder, Meraqi.

“After looking around and experimenting with a couple of agencies to handle our social media, we partnered with Meraqi. Our experience with the team has been seamless and we are extremely satisfied with their performance so far.”, said Shraddha Choudhary, Senior Brand Manager – Marketing, Anmol Industries Ltd.

