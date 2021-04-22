In his second stint with RepIndia, Siddharth Kumar will play a key role in the company’s new era of growth and expansion.

RepIndia has announced the appointment of Siddharth Kumar as Account Director.

Associated with Dentsu Aegis Network, SVG Columbus previously as a Group Account Head, Siddharth has worked on some of the country’s leading brands in his career, and is all set to bring an edge to the agency in its next interval of growth.

Also Read: Bacardi India appoints Zeenah Vilcassim as Marketing Director

Commenting on his new role, Siddharth Kumar, Account Director, RepIndia, said, “It’s both an incredible honour and a deep responsibility for me to join RepIndia again at this crucial time. Given that we are in a situation of such an unprecedented change, it’s more important than ever for brands to create insightful, informed, important ideas and information for their audiences. I have worked with RepIndia in the past and being a RepIndian is in my genesis; I hope to bring some value addition with my experience of working with more than 30 brands from different industries. I have seen the company grow from the very initial stage and I am excited to be a part of the journey to the next level as well. It’s great to be a part of an organization and work with management that exudes positive energy.”

Ashish Manchanda, Vice President- Client Strategy, RepIndia, commented, “Healthcare as a sector has never been more important and Siddharth Kumar will play a key role in ensuring synergy across our healthcare and other portfolios. It’s the culture and growth opportunities at RepIndia that bind the team together and encourage ex-RepIndia employees like Siddharth to rejoin the team after venturing out for a couple of years. We are confident that Siddharth will raise the bar in building brands and managing a dynamic team”.

Comments