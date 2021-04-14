Tanmay Mohanty appointed as CEO Media Services, Publicis Groupe India

This realignment will help Publicis Groupe to expedite its media products around Epsilon PeopleCloud, Epsilon powered data services, programmatic amongst others. Sapient Razorfish, will also be part of this offering and will focus on consulting solutions around the full spectrum of real identity, digital, data, and media tech.

Publicis Groupe India today announced key changes in the media services domain. It is bringing together Data Science, Programmatic, and Media Tech along with Zenith and Starcom, under common leadership to further strengthen the focus on scaled media, real identity, and data capabilities.

Tanmay Mohanty will now assume the newly created role of CEO Media Services, Publicis Groupe India. A force for digital and data transformation throughout his career, Mohanty’s most recent four years as CEO of Zenith, have been spent in expanding the Mumbai and Bangalore footprint of Zenith, operationalizing Epsilon PeopleCloud platform, helping clients pivot to a data-driven future, and contributing to key new business wins like Hero MotoCorp and GSK

There are a few other key promotions announced in this structure.

Jai Lala now takes on the role of Chief Executive Officer, Zenith, and will continue to work with Tanmay. In his two-plus years as COO for Zenith, he has been instrumental in driving excellent client relations and operational efficiencies across the board. He has also been instrumental in settling the Zenith Delhi operations.

Sejal Shah gets elevated to the role of Managing Director and Head Publicis Media Exchange across mainline and digital. In this capacity, she will work closely with all the Groupe agencies. She will also continue to oversee Publicis-in-Motion, Groupe’s experiential, shopper, and OOH marketing Practice.

Rathi Gangappa, Chief Executive Officer Starcom, Aditya Khanna, MD Sapient Razorfish, Deepak Pant, Managing Partner and Head of Data Science, Anil Pandit Senior VP and Head of Programmatic will all work with Tanmay in this role.

Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia says, “As the market transitions into a cookieless future, privacy-first approaches and omnichannel consumer journeys, some of which have been accelerated by the pandemic, there is a greater spotlight on strategies required to make clients win against a changing, dynamic landscape. So earlier in the year, we bolstered our creative agencies’ capabilities on digital marketing solutions. Now we wanted to realign our media capabilities in a manner that propels the synergies between data, tech, digital to deliver scaled media solutions developed from a deeper understanding of audiences and how best to influence them.”

Speaking on Tanmay’s appointment, Acharya added, “Tanmay has an exceptional range of experience in digital, data, media and technology. Coupled with his leadership on nurturing agency teams with strong client centricity, makes him a natural fit for the role.”

Tanmay Mohanty said, “ I am both delighted and excited with the opportunity. Media is increasingly a critical and strategic part of the entire mix and the focus is on real-time messaging, compelling solutions delivered at scale, efficiently, and with speed. The new alignment builds on our core competencies in digital, data, and tech and also helps leverage all the diverse expert skills in a more unified manner. I look forward to working with our very talented teams to further build on our momentum on media excellence.”

