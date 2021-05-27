Ariel upholds an ‘Act of Kindness’ against Covid-19 in new campaign

Every burden feels lighter when it’s shared. With this thought, Ariel India has released a video capturing the stories of real heroes who are leading by example and doing more than their share during the pandemic.

The campaign called #ChangeTheCycle brings together stories of heroes like Desraj Singh, Daulat Bi Khan, Sharib Hassan, Ananya Wig, Sabrina, and many more who went beyond their call of duty to extend support and help to those in need at the time when India is grappling with the second wave. They have epitomized care and kindness. And every act of kindness starts a cycle of change that can fill those around with hope. Because we are at our best when we serve others.

Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G Indian Subcontinent and Vice President, Fabric Care, P&G Indian Subcontinent said, “At Ariel, we believe that progress is impossible without change, and each of us has the power to make a difference. We salute these ordinary citizens for their extraordinary contribution to society. They inspire us through their selfless acts of kindness and teach us that when we all play our part to help each other, we can truly #ChangeTheCycle.”

Desraj Singh is an auto driver who, despite being 74 years of age, is continuing to help COVID patients and front-line workers by ferrying them back and forth between hospitals and their homes, so much so that the rickshaw became his home. Daulat Bi Khan opened a multi-utility store for helping her community with everyday essentials during the lockdown. Sharib Hassan and his team have personally delivered oxygen cylinders to thousands, and Ananya Wig has established a war room where she is using knowledge as power to help provide correct information about hospital beds, medicines, oxygen availability, etc. Sabrina from Coimbatore has been cooking KGs of biryani and distributing it to those who cannot access or afford it.

Ariel salutes the spirit and dedication of these citizens who started the cycle of change and took upon themselves the responsibility to extend support in their best capacity. There are many around us who, embodying the same spirit as demonstrated by these heroes, continue to put society first and help day in and day out. These heroes are relentless and their drive to steer the change is inspirational for all of us.

All these stories are not just emotional but motivating enough for all of us to do our bit for others and #ChangeTheCycle to bring in some positivity, goodwill, and hope. During these tough times, when the burden feels too heavy, Ariel will celebrate these heroes and say “Thank You” to thousands of others who with their acts of kindness, started a new cycle of hope.

This film was launched recently on Ariel’s social media channels. The film has already garnered more than 1 million views and is continuing to bring in positivity amongst viewers.

