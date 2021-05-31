Ethinos bags digital mandate for Bagrry’s

As per the mandate, Ethinos will be responsible for reinforcing Bagrry’s digital presence with an integrated approach and capabilities by delivering end-to-end solutions.

Ethinos has bagged the digital mandate for Bagrry’s. The agency won the mandate following a competitive pitch process. The mandate will be handled from its Delhi office.

Commenting on the win, Brijesh Munyal, Joint Managing Director, Ethinos, said, “In today’s time brands image is created at an incredible pace in the digital sphere, in other words, we can say that digital has become undisputable frontier. Our affiliation with Bagrry’s adds up to our credibility as it is a great opportunity for us to put forth our strategic thinking and unique cross-industry experience that will create a new benchmark and promote progressive change.”

Speaking about the new association, Aditya Bagri, Director, Bagrrys India Private Limited, said, “Bagrry’s has been in the Food Processing industry for over 50 years and has been a pioneer when it comes to breakfast cereals & health foods. Understanding our positioning we needed an agency that is future-ready and mainly understands the pulse of the customers with robust learning and analytical capabilities. We are certain that this partnership will enable us to scale the brand by building a strong connection with our consumers across platforms.”

