GTPL KCBPL awards digital media mandate to Three Fourth Solutions

As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for Social Media Management across platforms, including but not limited to Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn & Twitter for the brand.

Three Fourth Solutions (TFS) has recently been awarded the Digital Media mandate for GTPL KCBPL, the cable and broadband service provider in Eastern India.GTPL was launched in 2005 as a unique group of 160 cable operators that turned themselves into shareholders and made KCBPL a successful and one of the leading MSO’s in East India.

Post digitalization, they have a subscriber base of 25 lacs and have expanded their presence in various other districts around Kolkata. In addition, they are also the house of Channel One, an infotainment channel that has gained massive popularity among Bengali Families.

Commenting on the new partnership, Ankit Agarwal, Owner, GTPL KCBPL said “GTPL KCBPL has always focused on building deep connections for over 15 years by adding value to its consumers by offering the best of services and technology to them. Our aim is to amplify our communication through digital media and we are looking forward to enhancing our presence with the help of TFS and it’s digital & creative expertise. This is the right time to put our digital foot forward and our team is enthralled with this association”

Also Read : White Rivers Media bags digital mandate for realme TechLife’s DIZO

Talking about the mandate, Siddhant Jain, Director – Three Fourth Solutions said, “GTPL KCBPL has been creating a strong impact in the domain of cable and broadband services in East India and we are delighted to have the opportunity to partake in building the brand’s digital presence as well.”

Comments