Meraqi Digital bags the digital marketing mandate of OK Play

As part of the mandate, Meraqi Digital will be responsible for managing and enhancing the digital properties of OK Play which include website, social media platforms, along with SEO, SEM, and media buying.

Meraqi Digital, based out of Kolkata has bagged the digital marketing mandate of homegrown toy brand, OK Play.

Founded in 1990 in India, OK Play is a homegrown brand believing in the Make in India initiative with entire production carried out in India. It manufactures indoor and outdoor play equipment, school furniture as well as preventive healthcare products completely in India.

Speaking on the new account win, Ankit Saraf, Founder of Meraqi Digital said, “OK Play is entirely Indian driven brand, and with the Made in India sentiment very high at the moment, it’s a great opportunity for us to provide them with suitable solutions to increase their digital presence. Our goal remains to amplify their products and make their presence felt in the correct audience.”

“Associating with OK Play is a great opportunity for us as with this new client, we can offer our services in the B2C sector as well. We have worked extensively in the B2B segment, and we look forward to expanding our offerings. Digital is a rapidly evolving industry, and we hope that this alliance would take their brand to newer heights”, added Snehja Sanganeria, Co-Founder, Meraqi Digital.

“After evaluating and trying several agencies, we decided to partner with Meraqi Digital. The team is hands-on with all tasks and the founders themselves are involved in every small aspect in order to deliver the required result. We wish them all the best for all future endeavors and look forward to our association”, said Rishab Handa, Director, OK Play.

