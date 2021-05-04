Streax Professional appoints Grapes digital as its digital AOR

As per the mandate, Grapes Digital will be responsible for digital campaign planning, content planning, creative support, media planning, and buying along with influencer marketing for the brand.

Streax Professional has assigned its digital AOR mandate to Grapes Digital. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for executing digital duties on the brand including content planning, creative support, media planning, and buying and Influencer Marketing.

Commenting on the partnership, Ameya Dangi, COO, HRIPL, said “We are excited to associate with Grapes Digital. We are confident that the agency will deliver the best campaigns through their creative teams, and will help us to reach our digital target audience. Today presence in the digital world is a very important way in which brands establish closer connect with their audience. Streax Professional has built a strong digital presence over the years and through our partnership with Grapes Digital, we intend to scale even greater heights.”

Speaking on the win, Himanshu Arya, Founder, and CEO, Grapes Digital said, “Streax Professional has a notable brand presence in the market, that they have maintained and we look forward to working our charm on the brand. Like us, the brand also believes that digital is an important medium but our thinking isn’t restricted to that. The team will be focussing on creating ideas that connect with the consumers and more importantly get them from digital spaces to the store and associate with the brand.

We are looking forward to creating interesting, engaging, and innovative digital campaigns for the brand to help reach its target audiences. We are keen on delivering result-oriented strategies and are delighted to leverage this association.”

