Blue Buzz retains Zee Entertainment’s marketing mandate for Mind Wars

As per the mandate, Blue Buzz will be taking charge of creative, digital, and media mandates for Zee Entertainment’s Mind Wars to amplify the brand’s presence across all platforms.

Zee Entertainment’s Mind Wars has retained the marketing and communication mandate with Blue Buzz for the second consecutive year.

As per the mandate, Blue Buzz will be taking charge of creative, digital, and media mandates for the brand. This association aims to amplify the brand’s presence across all platforms.

Also Read: Tonic Worldwide bags integrated digital mandate for Pure Nutrition

Speaking on the association, Umesh Bansal, Vice-President, Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd said, “In line with our vision of making young India smarter and encouraging playful learning methods, Mind Wars is gaining rapid momentum across geographies in the country. 2021 is going to be an even more exciting year for the brand, and we are confident about the expertise and integrated solutions Blue Buzz will bring in for spearheading this next phase. We look forward to taking this partnership to newer heights and explore innovative ways of brand engagement in the year ahead.”

Speaking on the partnership, Neha K Bisht, Co-founder, Blue Buzz, said, “It has been a great journey working with ‘Mind Wars’ for the past year. Adopting a distinctive storytelling approach, we have always focused on achieving our client’s business goals and position the brand for long-term success. We will be using this opportunity to showcase the team’s unmatched skills of prodigious strategies that aggravate the presence of the brand across platforms. ‘Mind Wars’ has consistently entrusted us with the brand’s marketing mandate, and we are certain of putting our best foot forward to set new benchmarks together.”

Comments